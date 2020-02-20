3 Mobile Games Revamped, Four Huge Match Bonus Offers

By
Maggie Bean
-
0
105
Slotland Has Revamped Treasure Box, Leprechaun Luck & Alice in Wonderland and They Are Now Available on Mobile! Come Play and Win with a HUGE Match Bonus

Winning made easy is what Slotland Casino is known for! With their extra bonuses and mobile games, there’s something for everyone to enjoy just like the one week of bonuses being offered now through Feb. 25th. Slotland has also revamped a few of their popular games; Alice in Wonderland, Leprechaun Luck and Treasure Box. All three are now available to play across Slotland’s mobile platform.

Try the newly added mobile games with huge match bonuses for a week straight! The following bonus codes are good for all players. The casinos terms and conditions apply, make sure to read each of the bonus terms before claiming.

Code Bonus Deposit Redeem Wager Valid for
TRYME 200% $25 – $300 1x 33x Alice in Wonderland, Leprechaun Luck & Treasure Box
EXTRAPLAY 135% $5 – $300 1x 32x Cryptocurrency & Cardbit deposits

Slots, Keno & Progressive Jackpot Games
VIPDEAL100 100% $25 – $300 2x 27x VIP Players

All Games
FEBRUARY 75% $200 – $300 4x per day 25x All Games
55% $75 – $199
35% $25 – $74

Slotland Casino offers more than most online casinos. This is one of the reasons why they have gained a following with players across the globe. Being one of the few USA friendly casinos, they cater to all players including newbies. New Casino Players Report members who sign up through our exclusive link will receive a free $33 no deposit bonus plus a 200% bonus with the first deposit.

