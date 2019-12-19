5 Days of Christmas Presents Start Saturday at Intertops Poker

December 20, 2019 (Press Release) – Five days of Christmas start this weekend Intertops Poker. Players that deposit December 21-25 can get free spins on Betsoft’s A Christmas Carol and Yak Yeti & Roll slots.

“During the hectic run-up to Christmas, players need their slots time more than ever!” said Intertops Poker’s casino manager. “So what better Christmas present than free spins – lots of free spins!?”

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS @ Intertops Poker

December 21-25, 2019

40 Free Spins on a Christmas Carol

Min. deposit: $30

Coupon code: CAROL40

70 Free Spins on Yak Yeti & Roll

Min. deposit: $60

Coupon code: YETI70

Deposit codes can be used in any order, but each code can only be claimed once. Free spins will be credited as soon as player advises Customer Service of deposit. Players have until New Year’s Eve to take their free spins and can win up to $250.

In A Christmas Carol, players find themselves in the bedroom of Ebenezer Scrooge watching Dickens’ classic Christmas tale unfold. An animated Mr. Scrooge watches over the game’s reels as the Ghosts of Past, Present and Future visit. Three or more Christmas Past or Christmas Future symbols trigger up to 12 free spins. When the Christmas Present symbol appears, all Ghost symbols turn to Wilds.

Intertops Poker is known around the world for their busy poker rooms on the Horizon Poker Network. They also offer a wide selection of slots and table games like Blackjack and Roulette from three leading games providers.