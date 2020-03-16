$50 Free Chip No Deposit Bonus at Golden Lion Casino

Did you know Golden Lion Gives Out Free Chips to its Players on a Regular Basis?

When you play Golden Lion Casino you open the door to tons of opportunity, winning opportunity that is! What we mean by this is constant pampering with daily promotional offers and free chips just for the heck of it! Golden Lion loves to pamper its players, and to show how much they appreciate each and every one, they send out free chips, no deposit required frequently.

Golden Lion says as part of their promotional campaigns they award more free money bonuses than any other online casino, and we believe that! All free chips that are given out have a 50x wagering, unless it is specified in the details of each promotion.

If you want to open the door to opportunity, and haven’t played Golden Lion Casino yet, join today and receive a new player welcome bonus worth $2750. The welcome bonus is a 275% match bonus with the first deposit. New players must enter in bonus code ROAR275 to be eligible. To be eligible for the welcome bonus a minimum deposit of $25 must be made. The bonus does have a 40x wagering before winnings become cashable.