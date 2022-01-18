50% Off in January at CyberSpins, Exclusive Seasonal Room Sale

Up for a good sale? CyberSpins is hosting a Seasonal Sale with bingo cards 50% off every Wednesday

It’s the first month to the new year, and with the month almost over there’s no better way to celebrate than with this exclusive promotion. Bingo cards are going on sale every week with 50% off. Where else can you play online bingo for literally pennies on the dollar?

The 50% Seasonal Games will start at 12:01am EST and run through 11:59pm EST in the Seasonal Room. All games that are played will start with a $25 cycle with Coverall minimums paying $25, all the way up to $5,000.

All cards for the games, all day long, are just $0.17 each. Since the cards are being discounted CyberSpins’ infamous buy 3 get 2 free are excluded from this promotion.

Hurry and get signed up if you haven’t already! CyberSpins is welcoming new players with 10 no deposit free spins to be used in the casino, and then a welcome bonus package worth $1,250 plus 200 more free spins.

The first deposit is matched 100% up to $500 plus 100 free spins. The second deposit is also matched 150% up to $750 and another 90 free spins is credited.