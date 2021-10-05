50% Spooktacular Cashback Offer from Vegas Crest Casino

How does some Spooktacular Cashback sound? If this sounds good to you then head over to Vegas Crest Casino and start claiming your cashback offer, you always win when you lose when you play Vegas Crest!

The ghosts and ghouls are coming out to play and to offer you a helping hand with boosting your bankroll a bit this month. Claim up to 50% cashback up to $100 on your net losses. This exciting cashback offer doesn’t happen often, but when it does it’s worth it.

The cashback offer works like this. To access the bonus play Zeus the Thunderer on Wednesdays and Saturdays. When you made a net loss of at least $10 you will qualify for 50% back.

What are you waiting for? Play Vegas Crest Casino this Wednesday to start earning your cashback bonus. If you don’t have an account, you need one asap. Signing up is easy and quick, and once your registered a surprise welcome gift will be waiting.

All new players are welcomed to the casino with 10 no deposit free spins and then 200% bonus with the first deposit plus another 30 free spins and then 300% bonus with the second deposit plus 60 free spins.