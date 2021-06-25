7 Days of Bonuses Starting Now When You Play Slotland

Grab a few of Slotland’s June Deals this week. Spin the mini-slot for an extra 30$, 50% or 100% with your next deposit. 5 Bonus Days with each day making your wins as hot as the summer sun, guaranteed!

Warm up, or cool down, whichever way you look at it, boost your bankroll balance with some June deal day bonuses. Up to 7 bonuses can be claimed each day from today through June 28th.

Bonus | Code | JUNE

66% Match for deposits of $200-$300

54% Match for deposits of $100-$199

40% Match for deposits of $30-$99

Redeemable 3x per day 28x wagering, use bonus code: CRYPTO

70% Match for Cryptocurrency and Coinify deposits of $20-$200

Redeemable 1x per day 27x wagering

Bonus code: HOTSPINS

80% Fiery Summer Spins for Blazing Wilds, Dragonlandia and Hot Hit slots only

Redeemable 1x per day 26x wagering

Bonus code POKER33

33% Poker Play Match valid on Aces and Eights, All American, Deuces and Joker Wild, Double Bonus Poker, Jacks or Better, Joker Wild and Tens or Better

Redeemable 2x per day 24x wagering

Are you ready to enjoy 7 days of bonuses? Head on over to Slotland Casino right now and get started claiming! Remember, new players are welcomed to the casino with a $33 no deposit free chip and 200% up to $200 with the first deposit.