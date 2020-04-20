A Week of Winning with These Fantastic Online Casino Bonuses

A Week of Winning is Here! Play These Fantastic Casino Offers and Begin an Exciting Journey of Exploring the World of Online Casinos!

Get 30 FREE SPINS ON the new PULSAR SLOT when you use code: 30SPINS at CasinoMax! Grab it while you can as it’s only available until the end of May 2020!

Terms and conditions of free spin bonus…

40x wagering | $200 max cashout | $10 max bet size | Slots only | Redeemable once

Pragmatic Play’s latest slot, ‘Bronco Spirit™’ is LIVE at Black Diamond Casino. All new players can enjoy 25 Free Spins (no deposit) + 200% up to $2000 on their first deposit (Standard Welcome Offer).

Let a storm of wins pave the way to epicness with a 1st 100% Match + 50 Free Spins at Sloto’Cash Casino. Make it to the land of Asgard were epic gods are waiting to give you a 2nd 150% Match + 100 Spins on top. And a Chinese dragon will top off your good fortune with 200 Free Extra Spins!

Mr. Sloto invites you to reap the benefits of his epicness with a small $25 deposit from now and until the 15th of May!

Play first with a

100% up to $1000 + 50 Free Spins on top!

Redeem Code: EPICNESS-1

Game: Storm Lords

Continue playing with a

150% up to $1500 + 100 Spins on top!

Redeem Code: EPICNESS-2

Game: Asgard

Get rewarded after with

200 Dragon Free Spins!

Redeem Code: FREE200EPICNESS

Game: Dragon Orb

Terms:

Deposit bonuses require a $25 minimum deposit and they hold 30x roll over + 5x on spins winnings. All deposit bonuses hold no max cashout. Free coupon holds $500 max cashout. Promo codes must be redeemed in order. Offers expire on May 15th.

Casino players will be spoilt for choice…because Mr Green just added 17 brand-new tables to our LIVE Casino including 5 Blackjack tables, 5 Baccarat tables and 7 Roulette tables thanks to the successful integration with Pragmatic Play Live.

The new tables are available on both mobile and web platforms for the following countries: Austria, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, International, Ireland, Netherlands and Norway.

Intertops Casino is celebrating the green with fantastic bonus for Earth Day! Celebrate mother Earth and let it rain cash with coupon EARTH1 and play with a 75% up to USD 600 plus 30 Stardust spins.