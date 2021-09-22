Afternoon Bingo Specials Include $10,000 Coverall at CyberSpins

Tanya L.
Calling All Bingo Players! Come Enjoy Some Afternoon Bingo Specials All month Long at CyberSpins

There’s one Monday left in the month so don’t miss out on a chance to win $10,000 coveralls and Top of the Hour games starting at $100. There’s a total of three different bingo games starting at 14:00pm EDT.

The $10,000 coverall will payout a minimum guaranteed $100 prize. Tickets are just $1.00 each. Top of the Hour games start with $100 prizes and only cost $0.50 per card. There will also be random played $100 guaranteed games throughout the afternoon that are only $0.50 each too.

Want more? You got it! Buy 9 cards and CyberSpins will give you 3 free for all the games played. Grab your cards and get ready for some Afternoon Bingo fun this Monday September 27th.

CyberSpins is also giving all new players a nice welcome bonus just for signing up. New accounts receive 10 free no deposit spins to try out the games, and then $1,250 in free casino bonuses plus another 200 free spins with the first two deposits.

First deposit receive 100% bonus up to $500 plus 100 free games
Second deposit receive 150% bonus up to $750 plus 90 free games

Tanya L.
Tanya L. made the move with us from Casino Scam Report (https://www.casinoscamreport.com) over to Casino Players Report (https://www.casinoplayersreport.com) as we re-branded in 2017. She handles political gambling and casino industry news.

