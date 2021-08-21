All Wagers Earn Rewards When You Play Miami Club Casino

Did you know you can earn reward points for playing your favorite online casino game at Miami Club Casino?

All wagers are qualified when you play any game. Miami Club offers everyone the chance to earn rewards points and double points for their featured games of the month. This month, the month of August, earn double rewards when you play Fairies Forest, Eastern Dragon and Coral Cash.

What do you do with these rewards points? When you accumulate a minimum of 2,000 points you can redeem for casino bonus credits. How it works is simple. Every hour, the system reviews your play, total bets, etc. 30 minutes past the hour the system credits you with the previous 60 minutes of play with all points being added to your rewards account. Certain games contribute for 100% or less for the point contribution, as well as your loyalty level.

Flamingo earns 1x at a higher rate

Downtown earns 1.15 at a higher rate

Bay Front earns 1.25x at a higher rate

South Beach 1.35x at a higher rate

Ocean Drive 1.45x at a higher rate

Millionaire’s Row 1.55x at a higher rate

In conclusion, the more you play, the more points you earn, and the higher your loyalty level goes up resulting in the more bonus credits you can claim at Miami Club.