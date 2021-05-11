Are you up for a challenge, a $500 slot challenge? If you said yes, then head over to CyberSpins Casino and complete 7 total missions.

When you complete all challenges at Cyberspins Casino, you will be rewarded nicely, with a $500 cash reward.

Task 1- Spin and accumulate prizes of $25 or more on the Warrior Queens Slot.

Task 2- Lose 3 consecutive games on Wild Wonka to claim your sweet treats.

Task 3- Play Frozen Fairies and trigger at least 3 free spins features.

Task 4- You will be the hero when you discover your inner superhero when you play at least 25 games on the Heroes slot.

Task 5- Spin the reels on Diamond Bar and when you trigger the bonus feature not only open up the door to more chances to win, but you will conquer this challenge.

Task 6- Win at least 10 consecutive games on the Pharaohs of the Nile to complete this mission.

Task 7- The final challenge, if you choose to accept, is to accumulate at least $25 in losses when playing the Caesars slot.

If you can complete all 7 challenges your $500 reward will be waiting at Cyberspins Casino.