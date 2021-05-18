Be a Part of CyberSpins Casinos $13,000 Big Bingo Event!

It’s about that time of the month already, CyberSpins Casinos $13,000 Big Bingo Event!

The countdown is on! In less than two weeks CyberSpins’ $13,000 Big Bingo Event will take place. This is the biggest guaranteed game of the month, anywhere online!

The exciting monthly event will kick off on Saturday May 29 at 7:00pm EDT. The event will take place for three hours with three top of the hour games guaranteeing $1,000 in cash and the big game paying out $10,000. The fun takes place in the Tourney Bingo room. The warm-up games will kick off at 7:00pm sharp and play at 8 and 9 as well. The warm-up, top of the hour games cost $2.00 per card. CyberSpins is running their famous promotion for the early games. Buy 3 cards and get 2 free. The more chances you have the better!

The big game takes place at 10:00pm with cards costing $5.00 each.

There is a lot at stake with guaranteed prizes and a huge grand finale game, you don’t want to miss out. There’s still plenty of time to join. Play CyberSpins today to get started.

New players are eligible to receive 10 no deposit free spins upon signup, and then another 100 free spins plus 100% bonus up to $500 with the first deposit, and that’s not all! The second deposit is also matched 150% up to $750 plus another 90 free spins are awarded.