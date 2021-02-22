Beat the Monday Blues When You Play CyberSpins

Every Monday this month CyberSpins Casino is offering the perfect home remedy to beat the Monday Blues with a Monday Blues bonus up to 225%.

Kickstart your week with tons of motivation when you boost your bankroll with your first deposit of the day. The bonus is a three-tiered bonus that will be determined by the amount you want to deposit and earn.

The higher your deposit, the higher the bonus match will be.

$50-$100 receive 100% bonus

$100.01-$250 receive 125% bonus

$250.01-$1,000 receive 225$ bonus

The bonus can only be claimed with the first deposit of the day on Monday only between 12:01am EST through 11:59pm EST. . The minimum deposit to qualify is $50.

Unfortunately, the Monday Blues bonus cannot be claimed with any other promotional offer including the welcome bonus.

offers new players their own special welcome bonus package that consists of 10 no deposit free spins upon signup, and then a 100% bonus up to $500 plus 100 free spins with the first deposit and 150% bonus up to $750 plus another 100 free spins with the second deposit. This is a $1,250 welcome bonus value!