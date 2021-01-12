Bitcoin Deposits at Ignition Poker Qualifies for $2500 Freeroll

Deposit with Bitcoin when you play Ignition Poker and qualify for a weekly $2,500 freeroll

Did you know if you deposit with Bitcoin, or any other supported cryptocurrency when you play Ignition Poker that you instantly qualify for the Weekly $2,500 Bitcoin Depositor’s Freeroll? The weekly freeroll takes place every Sunday at 2:05pm ET with guaranteed prizes up for grabs.

The entry fee is free. The only requirement to enter the tournament is to make at least a $20 Bitcoin deposit between Friday through Thursday. Once the eligible deposit is made a ticket to the freeroll event will be issued. The freeroll registration is open until 6 hours prior to the start time of the tournament competition. A maximum of 7,000 players can register for the freeroll each week. Tournament tickets cannot be exchanged for cash.

If your new to Bitcoin, Ignition offers a 5-step guide that will help you get started using the cryptocurrency and offer a supercharged bonuses for making your first Bitcoin deposit. Ignition will also offer a welcome bonus for all first-time deposits. The welcome bonus is worth 100% up to $1,000 if you want to play poker or 100% up to $1,000 to be played on the casino games.