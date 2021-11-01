Bitcoin Deposits Get Extra Free Spins as Intertops Poker

November 1, 2021 (Press Release) — Players like using Bitcoins for casino deposits and withdrawals because transaction fees are low and the quickest way to collect winnings is with a Bitcoin wallet.

And, every month Intertops Poker gives players extra free spins when they deposit with Bitcoins. This month, the free spins are on the brand-new Tower of Fortuna and the epic Take Olympus slots from Betsoft.

November 1 – 8, Intertops Poker is giving players free spins on Tower of Fortuna and Take Olympus when they deposit. Players that deposit with Bitcoins get 15 extra free spins.

“This week we travel back in time with our free spins offer,” said the Intertops Poker manager. “Deposit with Bitcoins to spend a little more time in the Roman Empire or with the gods at Mount Olympus!”

Set in an ancient Roman castle in the Italian countryside, Tower of Fortuna is the first game to feature Betsoft’s revolutionary new tower climbing mechanics. Players ascend to the next level in the tower after any spin where there is no win. When they reach each new level, the win multiplier for their next spin increases. They continue to climb the tower and increase their multiplier until they spin a winning combination. When they win, it’s multiplied up to 16X.

In Take Olympus, Greek gods have special powers to grant Multipliers and Wilds. The mighty Zeus can expand to fill his reel and award free spins.

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS – 15 EXTRA SPINS FOR BITCOIN DEPOSITS

Available November 1-8, 2021 only

30 Free Spins (+15 with Bitcoin = 45) on Tower of Fortuna

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: FORTUNABIT

60 Free Spins (+15 with Bitcoin = 75) on Take Olympus

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: GODCOIN

Although Intertops Poker is best known for its busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network, its growing Casino Games section also has hundreds of slots and table games from four top games providers.