Blast Off Labor Day with an Extra 50% Bonus at BitStarz Casino

Grab your space suit, your going to need it when you blast off this Labor Day with an extra 50% bonus when you play BitStarz. Every Monday, BitStarz offers its players a Monday Reload, and this week it just happens to be extra special for USA players it’s Labor Day as well.

The first deposit you make of the day will land you an extra 50% up to 5BCH. The Monday Reload is valid for Monday only and can be used with the first deposit of the day. The deposit plus bonus must be wagered at least 40x before winnings can be cashed out.

Make sure to play BitStarz this Labor Day, Monday September 7th for your Blast Off Reload. Grab your 20 free spins and huge welcome bonus if you’ve never played. 20 free spins will be credited upon registration, no deposit required.

1st deposit will receive 100% up to $/€100 or 1BTC +180 Free Spins (valid on Fruit Zen, Wolf Gold or Boomanji.

2nd deposit will receive 50% up to $/€100 or 1 BTC

3rd deposit will receive 50% up to $/€200 or 2 BTC

4th deposit will receive 100% up to $/€100 or 1 BTC