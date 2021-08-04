Boost Your Bankroll at Vegas Crest Casino, Get 250% Extra

Grab yourself a mid-week bonus booster every Wednesday during the month of August when you play Vegas Crest Casino.

Boost your bankroll this month with a hot bonus booster. Depending on your deposit you can receive up to 250% extra with your first minimum $50 deposit of the day every Wednesday.

Deposit

$50-$100.00 to receive 100% Casino Bonus

$100.01-$250.00 to receive 125% Casino Bonus

$250.01-$1,000 to receive 225% Casino Bonus

$250.01-$1,000 and are VIP to receive 250% Casino Bonus

This bonus cannot be claimed with any other advertised promotion. The bonus plus deposit are subject to 35x wagering.

To receive the special bonus boost you must be a Vegas Crest player. If you’re not no worries its quick and easy to sign up and take advantage of this great offer as well as many others. New players start out with a no deposit bonus worth 10 free spins on the featured slot.

Then, the first two deposits are matched with up to $2,500 in free casino bonuses.

1st deposit will receive 200% up to $1,000 plus 30 free spins

2nd deposit will receive 300% up to $1,500 plus 60 free spins