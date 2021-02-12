Boost Your Bankroll Every Day When You Play Slotslv

Slotslv offers a Daily Double Up bonus every day of the week. Boost your bankroll by 100% up to $100 once a day. Receive an even bigger boost when you deposit with Bitcoin. Instead of the standard 100% you will receive 150% up to $500.

The regular Daily Double Up can be claimed once per day, but twice per day for Bitcoin deposits. This fantastic daily offer is on top of Slotslv huge welcome bonus. Here’s how to make your bonuses count! Choose the Double Up or Double Up Bitcoin Edition from the ‘bonus’ menu in the cashier. Select your deposit amount and deposit option, and as soon as the deposit is complete the bonus will be instantly credited.

Terms and conditions of the bonus is as follows; a deposit must be made to be eligible, the minimum deposit for Bitcoin deposits is just $10, all bonuses plus deposits are subject to wagering playthrough requirements, and all games contribute to the requirements with certain games having a greater contribution than others.

Slotslv welcome bonus is valid for all new players. 100% match can be claimed with the first deposit up to $500, and the same for the next eight deposits. To receive the welcome bonus, you must use our exclusive bonus code HELLOSLOTS200 for the first deposit and then HELLOSLOTS100 for the next eight.