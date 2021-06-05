Every Monday, boost your bankroll with Vegas Crest Casinos Stars and Stripes bonus. Vegas Crest is ringing in Summertime with some exciting extras.

There are two Stars and Stripes bonuses to claim at Vegas Crest Casino. The first one is up to 250% extra and the second is a Flag Day special with up to 300%.

Deposit

$50-$100 and receive 100% Casino bonus

$100.01-$250.00 and receive 125% Casino bonus

$250.01-$1,000 and receive 225% Casino bonus

$100-.01-$1,000 and are VIP to receive 250% Casino bonus

Flag Day Special June 14th

Deposit

$50.00-$100.00 and receive 125% Casino bonus

$100.01-$250.00 and receive 150% Casino bonus

$250.01-$1,000 and receive 250% Casino bonus

$100.01-$1,000 and are VIP to receive 300% Casino bonus

Each of the bonuses can be claimed with the first deposit of the day only from 12:01am EDT until 11:59pm EDT.

The Stars and Stripes Bonus cannot be claimed with any other promotion. New players can claim the new player welcome bonus of 10 no deposit free spins to start off, and then $2,500 in casino bonuses plus another 100 free spins with the first two deposits.

• 1st Deposit Bonus: 200% Bonus up to 1,000 + 30 Free Spins

• 2nd Deposit Bonus: 300% Bonus up to $1,500 + 60 Free Spins