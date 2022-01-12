Boosting Your Bankroll with Slotland’s Daily Match Bonuses

Score Bigger Bankrolls with Slotland’s Daily Match Bonuses on Mobile, Crypto and MMGames – up to 77%

Did you know Slotland offers a daily match bonus dose codes? If you didn’t know you know now! When you play Slotland make sure to check out which bonus code you can use to get the most out of your deposit and play. There is a variety of extra bonuses ranging from mobile deposit bonuses, crypto specials to special game bonuses.

50MOBILE

Bonus: 50%

Valid on: Monday & Tuesday

Redeem: 4x

Wager: 25x

Valid for: Mobile Slots

77CRYPTO

Bonus: 77%

Valid on: Wednesday & Thursday

Redeem: 4x

Wager: 27x

Deposit method: All cryptocurrencies

Valid for: Slots, Keno, Progressive Jackpot games

MMGAMES

Bonus: 66%

Valid on: Friday to Sunday

Redeem: 5x

Wager: 27x

Valid for: Bewitched, Diamond Riches 2, Game On, Go for Gold, Heart Strings, Rise of Draco, Texas Destiny, Vegas Twin, Zoomania

Terms and conditions of the said bonuses are as follows; each bonus must be redeemed before making a qualifying deposit. The max deposit bonus for any of the bonuses is $30.

All bonuses are subject to Slotland’s general terms and conditions.

Remember, in order to claim any of the special daily offers you must be an existing Slotland player.

Slotland welcomes new players including players from the USA with a $33 free chip and then 200% with the first deposit.