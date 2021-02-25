BoVegas Casinos VIP Club is Fit for a King and Queens!

You haven’t joined a VIP Club like BoVegas’ VIP Club! The loyalty club is fit for a king with exclusive bonuses even for the lowest VIP tier.

The VIP Club is a four-tiered loyalty program that recognizes players for their loyalty to the casino with weekly cashback offers, free chips, birthday bonuses, monthly insurance on all losses, personal account managers and more.

Level 1 VIP- Play Knight

15% weekly cashback

$75 status recognition free chip

$50 birthday bonus

Exclusive match deals for new game releases

15% weekly cashback

$250 status recognition free chip

$100 birthday bonus

5% monthly insurance on all losses

$500 status recognition free chip

20% weekly cashback

7% monthly insurance on all losses

Unique birthday bonus offers and free play

$1,000 luxurious status reward free chip

20% weekly cashback

Real cash deals

10% monthly insurance on all losses

High roller rewards and birthday bonuses

Personal VIP host

Are you ready to experience a loyalty program like none other? Play BoVegas Casino today and get started earning your VIP rewards with $7,500 in welcome bonuses with the first three deposits. 1st deposit receive 200% up to $2,000 with bonus code COOLBV200.