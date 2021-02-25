BoVegas Casinos VIP Club is Fit for a King and Queens!

You haven’t joined a VIP Club like BoVegas’ VIP Club! The loyalty club is fit for a king with exclusive bonuses even for the lowest VIP tier.

The VIP Club is a four-tiered loyalty program that recognizes players for their loyalty to the casino with weekly cashback offers, free chips, birthday bonuses, monthly insurance on all losses, personal account managers and more.

  • Level 1 VIP- Play Knight
    15% weekly cashback
    $75 status recognition free chip
    $50 birthday bonus
    Exclusive match deals for new game releases
  • Level 2 VIP- Royal Elite
    15% weekly cashback
    $250 status recognition free chip
    $100 birthday bonus
    5% monthly insurance on all losses
  • Level 3 VIP- Imperial Pro
    $500 status recognition free chip
    20% weekly cashback
    7% monthly insurance on all losses
    Unique birthday bonus offers and free play
  • Top VIP Level- Vegas Legend
    $1,000 luxurious status reward free chip
    20% weekly cashback
    Real cash deals
    10% monthly insurance on all losses
    High roller rewards and birthday bonuses
    Personal VIP host

Are you ready to experience a loyalty program like none other? Play BoVegas Casino today and get started earning your VIP rewards with $7,500 in welcome bonuses with the first three deposits. 1st deposit receive 200% up to $2,000 with bonus code COOLBV200.

