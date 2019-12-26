Bring in the New Year with Lady Luck at Downtown Bingo

Let Lady Luck Bring you luck in 2020 with Downtown Bingo’s New Years Celebration with a guaranteed cash prize!

2020 is just about here and what better way to spend it than with lady luck by your side and playing all evening long at Downtown Bingo! Lady luck is bringing all the luck with her for the New Year’s Eve Celebrations December 31st. Welcome 2020 in style and with some extra cash when you play for $2019 guaranteed!

Downtown has put together an exciting schedule for the evening with two special guaranteed games that are guaranteed to ring in the new year with a bang! The first game will play at 11:30pm EST and the second at midnight. The prize for the first guaranteed game is $2019 with cards costing just $3 each. Of course, Downtown is offering their generous buy 5 get 5 free offer on all games, doubling your chances to win one of the guaranteed cash prizes!

Start the new year off right playing at Downtown Bingo! New players receive a 500% welcome bonus that is good to claim with the first deposit plus a $5 free credit. 2019 was a fantastic year at Downtown Bingo. They hosted tons of special events just like this one, and 2020 is guaranteed to be just the same!