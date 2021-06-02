Buckle up for a Month Filled with Great Bonuses Exclusively at Slotland!

Slotland released its monthly schedule of bonuses, and all we can say is Wow! Buckle up for some serious bonus fun all month long with game of the month competitions, Top Up match bonuses, crypto deposit specials and more.

Play for a chance to win 1st place worth $300 when you play Slotland’s Game of the Month promotion. Hone your warrior skills when you spin the reels of Ninja Power. Every 100 spins earn you a ticket to the month contest draw.

• $300 for 1st place

• $150 for 2 & 3 place

• $100 for 4 & 5 place

• $50 for 6 – 10 places

Next up is Top Up Tuesdays. Every Tuesday watch your balance grow with up to $100 extra. Bonus code TOPUP will get you $100 for deposits worth $200 or more, $45 for $100-$199, $20 for $50-$99 and $9 for $25-$49.

Earn an extra 60% to be used on Ninja Power with all crypto deposits. To claim this special bonus use bonus code GOTMCRYPTO when making a deposit at Slotland. This code can be claimed twice dayily.

Last, but certainly not least is a 44% match on all deposits. GOTM44 will earn you 44% on top of your deposit once per day.