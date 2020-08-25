Card Players, Get a Special Set of Bonuses When You Play Golden Lion

Claim Your Monthly bonuses, There’s Still Time When You Play Golden Lion Casino

Don’t forget there are several monthly bonuses waiting to be claimed when you play Golden Lion Casino. Golden Lion likes to make sure its players receives the best of all worlds, all of the time, not only with hundreds of games to choose from, but daily, weekly and monthly bonus specials. If you are looking to play just slots, Golden Lion has you covered. If cards are your thing, there’s a special set of bonus codes exclusively for card players. Minimum deposit to receive the monthly bonus reward is just $25.

Bonus code On deposit Get SLOTSACTION105 $25+ 105% SLOTSACTION125 $50+ 125% SLOTSACTION185 $125+ 185% SLOTSACTION225 $200+ 225%

Bonus code On deposit Get CARDSHOW75 $25+ 75% CARDSHOW90 $50+ 90% CARDSHOW100 $125+ 100% CARDSHOW125 $200+ 125%

To receive any of the above-mentioned bonuses you must be a depositing player. If you’re not this is easy to do. Register a new account and when you are ready to make your first deposit there will be a special welcoming bonus for you to claim. Golden Lion welcomes all new players with a $2,750 welcome bonus package. The welcome package will match the first deposit 275% with bonus code ROAR275.