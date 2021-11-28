Casino Extreme Spinner Winner Chicken Dinner Free Spins Week

Spinner Winner Chicken Dinner! Join Casino Extreme and participate in their tournament competition to win a share of the $2,500 prize pool plus 1,800 free spins every week.

Casino Extreme is proud to present their players the chance to win some extra cash while playing their favorite slots. It doesn’t matter if you win on the game you’re playing you still have a chance to take home one of the Top 50 prizes.

Earn points for your spins. Whatever you win playing the slots will be your points. It doesn’t have to be one certain slot the system tallies up all your wins from your total game play. The tournament plays from Tuesday through Monday. To be eligible you must have made at least three lifetime deposits.

1st place- $400 Cash

2nd place- $250 Cash

3rd place- $200 Cash

4th place- $150 Cash

5the- 10th place- $100 Chip

11th-20th place- $60 Chip

21st-30th place- $30 Chip

31st-40th place- 100 Free Spins

41st-50th place- 80 Free Spins

All cash prizes are subject to 1x wagering. Free Chip prizes must be wagered 40x before cashing out. The max cashout is 5x the free chip. Free spin winnings are subject to 45x wagering and have a $50 max cashout.

Visit Casino Extreme to play now!