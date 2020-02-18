Casino Goes Mad with Bonuses for Launch of New Dr. Winmore Slot

January 19, 2019 (Press Release) – With the launch of its new Dr. Winmore slot from Realtime Gaming, Intertops Casino seems to have gone totally mad – mad scientist, that is.

Dr. Winmore features a mad scientist and his robot assistants and introduces two new features that are going to result in some mad wins: Cluster Payouts and Cascading Symbols. By giving introductory bonuses that total up to $1000 and include up to 120 free spins on the new game, the casino has clearly gone stark raving… mad.

“We launch a new game every month, but this is the very first one to have Cluster Payments and Cascading Symbols,” said Intertops Casino manager. “With clusters, symbols don’t have to be in a line, they just have to be touching each other. Cascading means you can win several times on one spin with the win multiplier increasing each time!”

After each winning spin, winning symbols cascade off the screen and are replaced by new symbols which can easily lead to another win. After each cascade, the win multiplier increases by one, up to 6X. Cascading continues until there is no win.

Robots are special symbols that appear randomly. Tasked with keeping Dr. Winmore’s laboratory tidy, they clear all symbols in a column, row or cluster and replace them with new ones. The Robots clear even if they haven’t appeared in a winning spin, in which case the win multiplier increases by one.

DR. WINMORE INTRODUCTORY BONUSES

Available until February 29, 2020

1. Bonus: 75% up to $300 + 30 spins

Code: EXPERIMENT1

2. Bonus: 100% up to $200 + 40 spins

Code: EXPERIMENT2

3. Bonus: 125% up to $500 + 50 spins

Code: EXPERIMENT3

A minimum $20 deposit is required and bonuses must be redeemed in consecutive order. Free spins are only valid for Dr. Winmore and subject to 10x wagering. Standard 30X wagering requirements apply for the deposit bonuses.

One of the world’s oldest and most trusted online casinos, Intertops Casino has been offering a huge selection of slots and table games for more than 20 years. Until March 9, the $150,000 Love is All Around Bonus Contest continues to award frequent players with up to $500 every week.