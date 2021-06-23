Casino Max is Offering 150 Extra Monthly Spins

Each and every month Casino Max offers exclusive bonuses for its players. One of those extra promotions is 150 extra monthly spins.

This means you will receive 150 extra spins on one of their most popular slots, Asgard.

To receive, or be eligible for the extra monthly free spins you must make a qualifying deposit of at least $54. Casino Max offers several deposit options including bitcoin, e-wallets and credit and debit cards.

The free spins have a $45 value. All free spin winnings are subject to 40x wagering before winnings become cashable. The maximum allowed bet is $10. As soon as wagering is complete and a cashout is requested the bonus amount will be automatically removed.

Casino Max offers an awesome new player welcome bonus with more than $9,750 in casino bonuses up for grabs. The first three deposits are matched 325% up to $3,250. New players who prefer to deposit with bitcoin will receive an automatic extra 25% on top of the regular welcome bonus. Casino Max also offers daily, weekly and other great monthly rewards and bonuses.

Visit Casino Max today and get started claiming your extra monthly free spins!