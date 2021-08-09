Celebrate 25 years of Bingo at CyberSpins, Top of the Hour Games

CyberSpins is celebrating 25 years of bingo! Play and win in the celebrations with a special tournament with tons of great prizes up for grabs.

August is one of the best months for CyberSpins with them reaching a new milestone every year and this year 25 years in business!

To get in on the celebrations just visit and play the Summer Bingo room every day this month and play any of the Top of the Hour games. These games are multi-part guaranteed games that pay out $25/$25/$25. Each of the parts will play its own special pattern.

Tickets for the guaranteed games are just $0.35 each. Each game is buy 7 get 3 free.

To claim a share of the $1,020 tournament prize pool just get as many wins in daily as you can. CyberSpins is paying out the top 50 players.

Ranking – Prizes – Balance

1st Place $250.00 Cash

2nd Place $125.00 Free Play Bonus

3rd Place $75.00 Free Play Bonus

4th Place $50.00 Free Play Bonus

5th Place $45.00 Free Play Bonus

6th – 10th Place $25.00 Free Play Bonus

11th – 20th Place $15.00 Free Play Bonus

21th – 30th Place $10.00 Free Play Bonus

31th – 50th Place $5.00 Free Play Bonus