Celebrate Friend Day with Vegas Crest Casino

Vegas Crest Casino is celebrating Friendship Day this Thursday, July 30th. Vegas Crest is rewarding its players with a Friendship Day Reward worth up to a 500% match.

This exciting match bonus will double the regular bonuses being offered, why? Because it’s Friendship Day!

The amount of the bonus depends if you are a VIP member and how much you are depositing.

Deposit $50-$100 receive a 150% Friendship Reward

Deposit $100.01- $250 receive a 200% Friendship Reward

Deposit $250.01-$1,000 receive a 400% Friendship Reward

Deposit $250.01-$1,000 receive a 500% Friendship Reward if you are a VIP member

Terms and conditions of the bonus is as follows- the promotion can be claimed just once. No other bonus can be claimed once the Friendship Reward is claimed and activated. If the funds are not used the bonus will expire 7 days after being credited. You must have made at least 3 deposits before claiming. A minimum of $50 is required.

Celebrate Friendship Day with Vegas Crest Casino this Thursday! Register for a new account if you’ve haven’t yet! Vegas Crest is offering all new accounts a $10 free no deposit bonus to try out the games and then a $2,500 Welcome Bonus package with the first two deposits.