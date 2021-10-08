Celebrate New Games, Bonuses and Wins as Slotland Turns 23!

Get ready to celebrate with 23 Years at Slotland Casino with New Games and a Birthday Bonus!

Slotland is celebrating 23 years of service, new games, bonus extras and huge wins this week. From now through October 15th make sure to play Slotland and claim your free chips, new game bonuses (Light the Night Slot), deposit match offers and more.

Up to $40 Free

Claim up to $40 free on the house when you use bonus code BDAYFREEBIE.

Non-VIP players receive $20 and VIPs receive $40. The max cashout is 5x the bonus amount. Wagering is 30x. The bonus is valid for all slots.

144% New Game Bonus

Deposit $30-$250 to receive 144% extra to try out the new game Light the Night. Bonus code BDAYGAME can be claimed twice before the promotion ends. Wagering is 33x the bonus and deposit amount.

Claim up to 80%

80% when you deposit $60-$200

60% when you deposit $5-$59

Bonus code MATCHME can be claimed up to twice per day and is valid on all slots, keno and progressives.

Daily 45%

Claim an extra 45% when you deposit $30-$300. Coupon code ALLGAMES can be claimed up to 4x each day. The bonus is valid for all games and is subject to 25x wagering.