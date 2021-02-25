Celebrate St. Paddy’s w/ Free Spins on Paddy’s Lucky Forest

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a Wee Bit Early, With Some Special Spins on the Latest Irish Themed Slot, Paddy’s Lucky Forest

Payday Treat – February 26, 2021 – March 31, 2021 at Cherry Jackpot Casino!

Get an 85% Bonus + 50 Extra Spins on Popiñata when you use code: FEB50!

Terms and Conditions:

This promotion will begin at 00:01 EST Friday 26th February 2021 and ends at 23:59 EST Wednesday 31st March 2021.

Coupon code: FEB50

Coupon code needs to be redeemed with a minimum deposit of $35 to receive the bonus and spins. Extra spins on Popiñata. The deposit, bonus & spins winnings must be wagered 40 times before a cash out is permitted. Available to play all slots games. Coupon code can be used three times during the promotion time frame. There are no maximum cash out restrictions when using deposit match bonuses. All general Terms and Conditions apply.

New Game: Paddy’s Lucky Forest

Paddy’s Lucky Forest is a 720 ways magical adventure that brings you Slippery Wilds, that slide down the reels with each spin. The game also features 3 Jackpots (Mini, Minor and Major) and a Pick Bonus that can award Instant Prizes up to 50x the bet and up to 15 Free Games.

Enjoy this magical game at Cherry Jackpot from March 3rd 2021 with free spins! Take this new slot and celebrate St. Paddy’s with free spins for our players! Get 50 Free Spins when you use code: LUCKY50

Terms and Conditions:

This promotion will expire at 23:59 EST Wednesday 31st March 2021.

New Players only. Free spins on new game: Paddy’s Lucky Forest. The free spins winnings must be wagered 40 times before a cash out is permitted. Coupon code will allow you to play slots games and can only be used once during the promotion time frame. $200 maximum cash out.

All general Terms and Conditions apply.