Celebrate the Independence of the USA at Slotland Casino

Slotland is celebrating the USA this weekend with tons of extra bonuses up for grabs ranging from free chips, 120% match bonuses and more.

Find your freebie while you celebrate the Independence of the United States of America at Slotland, and when you spin the mini-slot for an instant Independence Day boost. To make sure all players have a fantastic Independence Day there are a few bonus match offers to kickstart the celebrations. Fire up the grill and get ready for your own fireworks display when you claim one, or more of the awesome bonuses.

120% Match

Deposit $10-$250

Valid for all slots, redeemable 2x, wagering 35x

Bonus code- INDEPENDENCE120

90% Match

Deposit $5-$200 Cryptocurrency/Coinify

Valid for all slots, progressive jackpot games and keno, redeemable 1x, wagering 29x

Bonus code- LIBERTYWINS

Up to 77% Match

77% match with deposits $150-$300

55% match with deposits $75-$149

33% match with deposits $10-$74

Valid for all games, redeemable 4x per day until promotion end, wagering 25x

Bonus code- JULY4TH

All above promotional bonus codes are valid from July 2nd through the 5th. Wagering requirements for the mini-slot free chip is 22x and is subject to 20x max cashout. Slotland’s general terms and conditions apply.