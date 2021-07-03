Celebrate the Independence of the USA at Slotland Casino

Slotland is celebrating the USA this weekend with tons of extra bonuses up for grabs ranging from free chips, 120% match bonuses and more.
Find your freebie while you celebrate the Independence of the United States of America at Slotland, and when you spin the mini-slot for an instant Independence Day boost. To make sure all players have a fantastic Independence Day there are a few bonus match offers to kickstart the celebrations. Fire up the grill and get ready for your own fireworks display when you claim one, or more of the awesome bonuses.
120% Match
Deposit $10-$250
Valid for all slots, redeemable 2x, wagering 35x
Bonus code- INDEPENDENCE120
90% Match
Deposit $5-$200 Cryptocurrency/Coinify
Valid for all slots, progressive jackpot games and keno, redeemable 1x, wagering 29x
Bonus code- LIBERTYWINS
Up to 77% Match
77% match with deposits $150-$300
55% match with deposits $75-$149
33% match with deposits $10-$74
Valid for all games, redeemable 4x per day until promotion end, wagering 25x
Bonus code- JULY4TH
All above promotional bonus codes are valid from July 2nd through the 5th. Wagering requirements for the mini-slot free chip is 22x and is subject to 20x max cashout. Slotland’s general terms and conditions apply.