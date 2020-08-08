Cherry Gold Casino’s Goes Retro with Jackpot Grease Promotion

Cherry Gold Casino – Grease is the Word and a Winning Promotion Rewards Players Who Hit the jackpot with a 145% Slots Match + 28 FS

Grease is the word, have you heard! Cherry Gold Casino is hosting a Grease promotion this month with free spins, up to 185% slots match and 50% cashback. Reminisce back to the 70s when the popular Grease film was debuted. Who would have thought that Grease would have become so popular to this day, maybe it was the Pink Ladies, lots of hair gel or just John Travolta showing off his moves!

Grab yourself a 185% Slots Match plus 15 Free Spins on Diamond Fiesta when you deposit $125 or more and use bonus code PINKLADIES. If you are looking to deposit a smaller amount use code GREASE to receive 145% Slots Match plus 25 Free Spins on Vegas Lux with all deposits worth $50 ore more.

Both bonus codes can only be used on slots and specialty games. There is no max cashout but has a wagering requirement of 30x the deposit plus bonus. Use both bonus codes and Cherry Gold Casino will give you 50% cashback with the last deposit made in the form of a free chip. Wagering on the free chip is 50x with a 5x max cashout.