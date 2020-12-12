Cherry Gold Saves Christmas w/ 275% Slots Match + 25 Spins

Save this Christmas and Stop the Wet Bandits from Stealing You Cheer! Get a a 275% Slots Match + 25 Spins on Epic Holiday Party at Cherry Gold

Cherry Gold’s Wet Bandits have started robbing the casino for its own Christmas gifts, but what they don’t realize is Cherry Gold had already hidden a couple of gifts for its players to enjoy the holiday season. All month long unwrap two slot bonuses and extra free spins with your deposits.

The first bonus is a 275% Slots Match plus 25 Free Spins on Epic Holiday Party with promo code CASINOALONE on all deposit of $100 or more

The second bonus is a 200% Slots Match plus 45 Free Spins on Vegas Lux with promo code WETBANDITS on all deposit of $85 or more.

Both bonus codes are valid on slots and specialty games only. Playthrough and other terms and conditions are; 30x wagering and no max cashout.

Play Cherry Gold Casino and start enjoying your Christmas reward today! First time playing Cherry Gold? Claim an all-exclusive new player welcome bonus worth $7,500 with the first three deposits. The first deposit is matched up to $3,500 with bonus code MELLOW350.

The second up to $2,000 using bonus code CHERRYSLOTS and the third up to $2,000 when you use code CHERRYSLOTS.