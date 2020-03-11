Cherry Gold’s James Bond Promo – Get 210% Slots Match, 20 Free Spins

Shaken Not Stirred is How Cherry Gold is Rolling This Month. Get a 210% Slots Match, 20 Free Spins, and Go on a Secret Mission with James Bond!

Cherry Gold Casino is offering a fantastic monthly bonus this month! This month’s theme is James Bond! We all know that Mr. Bond knows how to make a good cocktail, but what we didn’t know is that he also knows how to break a bank. He is willing to share his secrets this month with a 210% Slots Match plus 20 Free Spins on Storm Lords. If your ready to accept the mission, it’s all yours just deposit the required minimum and enter in bonus code AGENT007.

Terms and conditions of the bonus code is that it can be claimed twice every day of the month until promotion end on March 31. Playthrough is 30x with bonus and deposit. The good news is there is no MAX cashout. Whatever you win, after meeting the playthrough requirement, is yours to keep!

This month, just like any other month, is going to be awesome when you play Cherry Gold Casino. If you haven’t signed up to Cherry Gold yet now is the time. Cherry Gold welcomes new players with open arms, and to show their appreciation of new players they offer a very generous $7,500 welcome bonus with the first three deposits with the MELLOW350 welcome bonus code.