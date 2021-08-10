Cherry Jackpot is Offering a 80% Weekly Slots Bonus and More

Claim your weekly slot bonuses two times a day, every day of the week. Cherry Jackpot Casino offers some great daily, weekly and monthly bonuses including their 80% Weekly Slots Bonus.

To claim the 80% Slots Boost just make a minimum Crypto deposit of $10 for not only the 80% but an extra 5%, or $35 for all other deposit options.

The total maximum allowed bet is $10 per spin. Wagering requirements before winnings can be cashed out is 40x the bonus plus deposit. All bonuses will be automatically removed as soon as a withdrawal is requested. Cherry Jackpots general terms and conditions apply.

To get started playing Cherry Jackpot and before you can claim the weekly slots boost you must be a player of the casino already. To do this just sign up, make your first deposit and receive your welcome of up to $8,000.

Cherry Jackpot welcomes all newbie players with a 400% bonus with the first two deposits. Each deposit will be matched 400% up to $4,000.

The minimum deposit for the welcome offer is just $10 with Crypto deposits and $35 for all other payment methods.

