Cherry Jackpot Monthly Slots, Get an Extra 150 Free Spins or a 100% Bonus

Treat yourself to some great monthly bonuses when you play Cherry Jackpot

Who wouldn’t want an extra 150 free spins or a 100% bonus to play on slots only? I know I would and all other slot players out there! Good news, you can get just that when you play Cherry Jackpot Casino.

150 Monthly Free Spins- Deposit at least $55 and redeem the 150 Extra Spins bonus for 150 spins on Asgard. The free spins are valued at $45 and can be claimed once per month.

Free spin winnings are subject to 40x wagering. The total allowed bet per spin is $10.

100% Monthly Slots Bonus- Deposit at least $10 with Crypto or $35 with all other payment options for an extra 100% Slots bonus.

When using Cryptocurrencies as your deposit option you will receive 5% extra. This extraordinary bonus can only be claimed once per month. The bonus plus deposit must be wagered at least 40x before requesting a cashout. The total maximum allowed bet is $10.

These two monthly bonuses are just a taste of the regular giveaways Cherry Jackpot offers its players. It all starts when you sign up and become a Cherry Jackpot player. New players are welcomed to the casino with $8,000 in welcome bonuses.