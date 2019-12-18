Christmas Gifts to Slotland and WinADay Casino Players

December 20, 2019 (Press Release) – Slotland and WinADay Casino have special gifts for players that will give them extra play time over the holidays. They’ve both got a freebie for active players and they’re both offering special match bonuses for players depositing in cryptocurrency.

“We’re always really busy over the holidays, when players have more free time,” said Slotland manager Michael Hilary. “So we’re topping up deposits – especially crypto deposits – to give everyone some extra holiday play time.”

CHRISTMAS CASINO BONUSES AT WINADAY

Available December 23 – 29, 2019 only.

$15 Free Cash (up to $100 for VIP players)

Available to all players that have made at least 1 deposit.

Code: SANTACASH

Wagering requirement 27X; max. cash out 7X.

Valid for all slots & Keno.

150% Crypto Match Bonus

For crypto and Cardbit deposits of $30 – $250

Code: JINGLEBELLS

May be redeemed twice. Wagering requirement 30x. Valid for all slots & Keno.

80% Crypto Match Bonus

For crypto and Cardbit deposits of $25 – $100

Code: XMASGIFT

May be redeemed twice per day. Wagering requirement 26x. Valid for all slots & Keno.

50% Bonus

For deposits of $30 – $200

Code: XMASXTRA

Redeem up to 5x per day. Wagering requirement 23x. Valid for all slots, Keno and video poker.

CHRISTMAS CASINO BONUSES AT SLOTLAND

Available December 23 – 29, 2019 only.

Free Mini Slot

Awards up to 100% bonuses (up to 150% to VIPs)

$20 Freebie ($35 for VIPs)

Available to all players that have made at least 1 deposit.

Code: XMASFREE

Max. cash out 6X; wagering requirement 26X. Valid for all slots & Keno

200% Crypto Match Bonus (deposits of $100 – $250)

100% Crypto Match Bonus (deposits of $30-$99)

For crypto and Cardbit deposits, wagering requirement 27X

Code: SANTA

Deposit bonuses with lower wagering requirements are also available. Bonus code “RUDOLF” adds 80% to deposits up to $200 and “REINDEER” adds 40%. Wagering requirements are 24X and 22X respectively.

For easy deposits, players can now use Cardbit as an intermediary to purchasing cryptocurrencies. In addition to these Christmas freebies and match bonuses, 10% will be added to all withdrawals made in cryptocurrency (Bitcoins, Bitcoin Cash or Litecoins) until the end of December.

Slotland has been providing online entertainment to players all over the world for more than 21 years. WinADay Casino offers a selection of penny slots in addition to premium slots. Both casinos also have video poker, Keno and Roulette. For quick and easy deposits and withdrawals with low transaction fees, they recommend cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash or Litecoin).