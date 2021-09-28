Claim 100 Free Spins on Gemtopia After Deposit at El Royale Casino

El Royale Casino has some great news for slot players! Receive up to 100 free spins on the Gemtopia slot when you deposit at least $35.

The celebrations are a frequent thing when you play El Royale. This free spin bonus offer is just one of many regular bonus’s players can receive more value for their deposits, and the chance to win big, and keep on winning!

70 Free Spins

Deposit $35 with Neosurf, BTC, IGC, Credit Cards or PayID

100 Free Spins

Deposit $70 with Neosurf, BTC, IGC, Credit Cards or PayID

To claim the free spins offer you must use promo code CHICAGO before making the qualifying deposit, so you receive the free spins instantly. As soon as the deposit is complete just head on over to the Gemtopia slot and the free spins will be waiting.

Terms and conditions of the bonus code is the minimum deposit is $35. The code is valid up to three times per day. The maximum allowed bet while the bonus is active is $10. There is no max cashout. Free spin winnings are subject to 20x.