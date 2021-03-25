Claim 210% Extra + 35 Free Spins on Cherry Gold’s Game of the Month

Tony Montana, Scarface is asking “if you want to play games?” If you answered yes, then head on over to Cherry Gold Casino and take advantage of the game of the month promotion with up to 210% game of the month match plus up to 35 free spins on Mardi Gras Magic.

To be eligible for the deposit match plus free spins claim bonus code SCARFACE when making a minimum deposit of $35.

Deposit

$35 and receive 20 free spins plus 140% match

$125 or more and receive 35 free spins plus 210% match.

All free spins are available on the Mardi Gras Magic slot only. There is no limit on how many times you can enjoy the free spins and extra match. All winnings are subject to 30x playthrough. Like always, there is never no max cashout on any of Cherry Gold Casinos bonuses.

First time playing Cherry Gold? Join today and enjoy $7,500 in welcome bonuses.

The welcome bonus is split up into the following bonuses: