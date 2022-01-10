Claim 222 Extra Spins in Roaring21 Casino’s New Year Promotion

222 Extra Spins on Naughty Or Nice III, Single Deposit of $35.00 or more, 40x Wagering on deposit and spins winnings.

Have you taken advantage of Roaring21’s New Years Extra Spins promotion? Claim 222 extra spins this month at Roaring21.

There’s still some time to claim your 222 free spins on Naughty or Nice III. Naughty or Nice III is the latest addition to the Naughty or Nice series of video slots.

General terms and conditions of the New Year Day 222 Extra Spins. Claim the extra spins only once this month. The minimum deposit to receive the spins is $35 no matter which payment method you use. The total maximum bet is $10.

Free spin winnings have a wager requirement of 40x. Winnings are cashed out after wager requirement is met. There is no max cashout, what ever you win and have left after wagering is complete is what you can cash out. The no max cashout rule is one of the best rules Roaring21 offers.

Join Roaring21 and enjoy monthly rewards. New players receive a welcome package up to $8,000 plus 100 free spins.

The welcome bonus is redeemable two times with the first two deposits. Each deposit will is matched by a 400% up to $4,000 bonus.