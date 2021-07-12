Claim 25% in Cashback When You Play Uptown Aces

How does a 25% cashback reward sound with all deposits? Uptown Aces offers instant cashback whenever you deposit and play with no bonus attached.

The instant cashback can be requested up to 48 hours after losing your deposit. The instant cashback bonus cannot be requested if two or more consecutive free money bonuses are claimed. A deposit must be made in between. The minimum deposit to qualify is $10. Your account must have a zero balance before requesting the bonus.

Most of the time cashback bonuses are misunderstood. Most online casinos make it difficult for players to be eligible or must have not won a penny with their deposit. Not here! You get to play your favorite games first, then if you don’t get a winning cashout from that deposit you get to receive 25% of that deposit back. Who else offers this simple and straightforward cashback promotion?

Two of the best things about the bonus is there is a low playthrough wagering requirement and no max cashout.

Claiming your instant cashback bonus is very east. If your next deposit is a bust just contact Uptown Aces’ live chat and they will gladly add your bonus, as long as you qualify.