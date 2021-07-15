Claim 50 Free Spins Playing Vegas Crest Casinos Spin Back Special

Vegas Crest is offering a Spin Back special with free spins up for grabs every Thursday during the month of July. A spin back promotion is a special offer that is triggered when you make a minimum wager on a specific game, Gold Canyon.

Every week between 12:01am EDT through 11:59pmEDT wager at least $50 on the special game and 50 free spins will be credited on another BetSoft hit slot, Legend of the Nile. All free spins will be credited by Friday at the latest. At least one deposit must have been made to be eligible for the promotion. All free spins must be claimed within 24. Free spin winnings are subject to 30x wagering before winnings can be cashed out.

Are you ready to earn some great free spins? Play Vegas Crest Casino today to get started playing BetSoft’s Gold Canyon slot. Vegas Crest welcomes new players to the site with 10 free no deposit spins, and then $2,500 in casino bonuses.

1st deposit is matched 200% up to $1,000 plus 30 free spins

2nd deposit is matched 300% up to $1,500 plus another 60 free spins