Claim a 130% Boost + 30 Free Spins at Las Atlantis Casino

Claim Las Atlantis’ Game of the Month Rewards – Claim a 130% Boost Plus 30 Free Spins!

Las Atlantis, the newest kid on the block at Casino Players Report, is not only offering an appealing welcome bonus for all new players, but a game of the month special as well. Atlanteans are always happy to share their riches with everyone and what better way to share than with a boost with your bankroll and free spins on Plentiful Treasure slot.

Claim a 130% boost plus 30 free spins when you deposit $50 using bonus code TREASUREISLAND. If you are looking to claim the max bonus you can do so by depositing at least $100. A $100 deposit will get you 160% extra on top of your deposit plus 50 free spins on Plentiful Treasure.

Terms and conditions of the above promo code is as follows; the minimum deposit is $50 and can be done with using Neosurf, POLi, Credit Cards or Bitcoin. The code can be claimed up to three times each day. There is no maximum payout, but there is a $10 maximum allowed bet while the bonus code is active.

Wagering requirements before winnings can be cashed out is 35x the deposit plus bonus. All games are included; Keno, Scratch Cards, Board games, Slots and Real-Series Video Slots.

Visit Las Atlantis at see why they have what it takes to be an approved online casino!