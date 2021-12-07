Claim a Midweek 250% Top-Up this Wednesday at Desert Nights

We checked in to see what’s going on over at Desert Nights Casino and we found a 250% Midweek Top-Up. Claim 250% up to $625 every Wednesday to cure the midweek blues.

The weekend isn’t here yet, but the good news is the week is halfway over! Terms and conditions of the bonus is that the bonus plus deposit must be wagered at least 45x before winnings become cashable.

Claiming the Midweek Top-Up is simple just make a qualifying deposit, select the proper promotion (Midweek 250% Top-Up) from the promotions drop down list, the bonus will be credited as soon as your deposit completes.

Terms and conditions of the bonus is as follows; Games allowed include All Slots, Keno Games and Scratch Cards.

Remember, this bonus is for existing players. If you are new, you can claim the $10 free sign up bonus to try out the games, and then $2,550 in casino deposits with the first two deposits. The first deposit is worth 100% up to $1,000 and the second 100% up to $1,500.

There’s more too! A $50 free welcome reward will be credited as soon as you claim the first two deposit rewards.