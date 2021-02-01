Claim a Slot Match Bonus Daily at Golden Lion Casino

Claim a slot match bonus every day of the week this week when you play Golden Lion Casino.

It might be chaos in the jungle, but Golden Lion’s pride is filled with great cheer every day of the week with up to 185% extra waiting to be claimed to enjoy your favorite slots. Golden Lion offers more than 300 slots with classic slots, video slots, iSlots and even progressive jackpots.

Day of week Bonus code Deposit Receive

Monday PARROT $100+ 160% Slots Match

Tuesday JAGUAR $115+ 170% Slots Match

Wednesday GORILLA $85+ 145% Slots Match

Thursday ROARING $95+ 165% Slots Match

Friday JUNGLEKING $110+ 185% Slots Match

Weekend BEASTY $100+ 180% Slots Match

Gather around the trail and adventure through each day of the week with a special slot boost! Each bonus code has a minimum deposit requirement as well as wagering requirements. In order to claim each deposit slot boost you must enter in the corresponding bonus code before making a deposit.

Play Golden Lion Casino today! If this is the first time playing claim the generous welcome bonus for all new players worth 275% up to $2,750 using bonus code ROAR275.