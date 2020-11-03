Claim an a 100% + 20 Free Spins with Miami Club’s Weekly Special Offer

There’s still a few days left to take advantage of Miami Club’s Weekly Special Offer worth an extra 100% on top of your deposit plus 20 free spins on Monster Money.

Halloween may be over, but the celebrations continue through November 5th. Boost your bankroll to expand your playing options with more than 150 instant games to choose from.

Use coupon code TOMBSTONE when you make a qualifying deposit of $25 or more. The bonus is good for 100% up to $200.

Miami Club’s general bonus terms and conditions apply. Wagering requirements of 20x the deposit and bonus amount must be met before funds can be transferred. Free spin winnings are subject to their own wagering terms. There is no max cashout with the bonus.

Miami Club welcomes new players as well as USA players. One of the most generous welcome bonuses is offered right here. All new accounts are eligible to claim a 100% welcome bonus up to $100 with the first eight deposits. Yes, you heard right, the first eight deposits. The best part about the welcome offer is that all games can be played.