Claim an Extra 177% on Top of Your Deposit Monthly at Desert Nights Casino

Boost your bankroll when you play Desert Nights Casino. Each and every month claim an extra 177% on top of your deposit. There is no coupon code needed, just log into your account, or create a new one if you haven’t played Desert Nights yet, make a deposit and claim the bonus instantly.

The Monthly Reload Bonus can be claimed once per month. The bonus and deposit are subject to 36x. The maximum bonus that can be claimed is $885. The best part about claiming the Monthly Reload is that there is no max cashout.

Games allowed while the bonus is active are Keno, Scratch Cards and all Slots. Remember there is no special coupon code needed, just make a qualifying deposit and the bonus will be credited instantly.

First time playing Desert Nights. If so, there are a couple different new player bonuses that can be claimed. The first one is a $10 free no deposit sign up bonus. Try out the games with no money out of pocket.

Make a first deposit and claim up to $2,500 in welcome bonuses at Desert Nights. Complete the 1st deposit, win or lose, and Desert Nights will give you another $50 free chip.