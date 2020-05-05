Claim an Extra 50% Weekly on Top of Your Deposits at SlotJoint Casino

Claim Premium Rewards Every Friday and Monday When You Play SlotJoint Casino.

SlotJoint’s mission is to provide its players with premium rewards in terms of Daily Rewards Bonuses, and they do just that! Claim an extra 50% on top of your deposits every Friday and Monday. Start the work week off with a bang and finish up the week the right way with a 50% boost to your bankroll.

Premium rewards are available to claim as soon as you become a SlotJoint player, not just two days a week. Join SlotJoint today and you will be welcomed to the casino with a $1,000 with the first five deposits.

1st Deposit will receive a 200% boost.

2nd Deposit will receive a 50% boost.

3rd Deposit will receive a 25% boost.

4th Deposit will receive a 25% boost.

5th Deposit will receive a 50% boost.

If you are an avid video poker player SlotJoint Casino has the perfect welcome bonus for you! All video poker players can claim a 200% welcome offer, valid on video poker games only. All bonuses and promotions are subject to the casino’s general terms and conditions.