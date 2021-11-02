Claim up to 150 Free Spins this Month at CyberSpins Casino

Fight like a Spartan and win big when you win up to 150 free spins every Tuesday and Saturday this month playing CyberSpins Casino. The theme this month is Spartan.

CyberSpins features several Spartan themed slots throughout its games library with each one boasting its own unique layout, bonus structures and payouts. Depending on your deposit, you could be spinning the reels for free on three of their most popular Spartan themed slots; Rise of Spartans, Age of Spartans and Spartan Warrior.

Deposit

$55-$100 to receive 50 free spins on Rise of Spartans

$100.01+ to receive 75 free spins on Age of Spartans

$125.01+ and are VIP to receive 150 free spins Spartan Warrior

To be eligible for the spins the deposit must be your first deposit of the day when you try to claim the bonus. Also, the deposit tier requirements must be met with the minimum $55 deposit.

These are high value spins, so you won’t be spinning with the lowest bet value. The free spins offer cannot be claimed with any other advertises bonus offer and will expire after 24 hours if not used. All winnings are subject to 30x wagering before winnings can be withdrawn.