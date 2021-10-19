Claim up to 195 Free Spins at El Royale on Bubble Bubble

El Royale Casino is giving away up to 195 free spins on their latest Bubble Bubble family slot Bubble Bubble 3.

The witch trio are back and are ready to cast their spells on some spooktacular wins and free spins this month, 195 to be exact.

Make an eligible deposit and claim bonus code BEWITCHED before the end of the month to claim some brewing free spins.

95 spins on Bubble Bubble 3 when you deposit at least $30 with Neosurf, BTC, IGC, Credit Cards or PayID

135 spins on Bubble Bubble 3 when you deposit at least $70 with Neosurf, BTC, IGC, Credit Cards or PayID

195 spins on Bubble Bubble 3 when you deposit at least $120 with Neosurf, BTC, IGC, Credit Cards or PayID

The bonus code can be claimed twice per day until the end of the month. The maximum allowed bet is $10 per spin. All free spin winnings are subject to 20x wagering before winnings can be withdrawn. There is no max cashout.

Remember in order to claim the free spins you must be a depositing player. New players are eligible to claim the new player welcome bonus worth 240% with the first deposit made plus 40 free spins on the Bubble Bubble 2 slot.